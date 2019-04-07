Brooks (1-1) took the loss Saturday, surrendering five runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings while striking out two in a 6-0 defeat at the hands of the Astros.

The right-hander got through the Houston batting order once without any damage, but George Springer and Michael Brantley each took Brooks deep in the fifth inning. After a strong 2019 debut against the struggling Red Sox, the 28-year-old fell back to earth with a thud. Brooks will try to get back on track Thursday in Baltimore.