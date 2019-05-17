Athletics' Aaron Brooks: Shifts to bullpen
Brooks came out of the bullpen and pitched the final inning of Thursday's 17-3 win over the Tigers, serving up three runs on three hits while striking out two.
After making his first six outings of the season as a starter, Brooks has been used in relief in both of his appearances thus far in May. With the Athletics listing Daniel Mengden as their starter for Saturday, it appears safe to conclude that he's displaced Brooks in the rotation. Brooks' usage in the ninth inning of a blowout suggests he won't be in line for much more than a mop-up role out of the Oakland bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...