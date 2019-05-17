Brooks came out of the bullpen and pitched the final inning of Thursday's 17-3 win over the Tigers, serving up three runs on three hits while striking out two.

After making his first six outings of the season as a starter, Brooks has been used in relief in both of his appearances thus far in May. With the Athletics listing Daniel Mengden as their starter for Saturday, it appears safe to conclude that he's displaced Brooks in the rotation. Brooks' usage in the ninth inning of a blowout suggests he won't be in line for much more than a mop-up role out of the Oakland bullpen.