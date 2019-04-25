Athletics' Aaron Brooks: Strikes out seven
Brooks allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven across five innings Wednesday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.
Brooks had a strong outing soured mostly by allowing two home runs. The rest of his line was fairly impressive, highlighted by 14 swinging strikes and not surrendering a free pass. Brooks has had wild swings in results early on, allowing five earned runs in two of his five starts, but recording a quality start in two others.
