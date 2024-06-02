Brooks allowed seven runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against Atlanta. He struck out one.

Five of the seven runs charged to Brooks came in Atlanta's six-run fifth inning. The 34-year-old right-hander now sports a 5.82 ERA with a 1.62 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB over 21.2 innings -- he came into the day with a 3.63 ERA through his first three starts. Brooks will look for a better result in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week at home versus Toronto.