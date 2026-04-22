Athletics' Aaron Civale: Gives up three runs in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Civale didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk across 5.1 innings. He struck out five.
After allowing just three runs across his first three starts (15.2 innings) this season, Civale has now given up eight runs over 10 frames in his last two outings. His ERA now sits at 3.86 with a 1.32 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB across 26 innings. The 30-year-old Civale will look to recapture his early season success in his next start, tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Royals.
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