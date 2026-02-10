Civale agreed to a one-year $6 million contract with the A's on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The 30-year-old right-hander split the 2025 campaign between the Brewers, White Sox and Cubs, finishing the regular season with a 4.85 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 88:33 across 102 innings. Civale started in 18 of those 23 appearances last year but is a safe bet to work out of the Athletics' rotation, providing another veteran presence in a unit that's unsettled at the back end.