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Athletics' Aaron Civale: Losing streak reaches six games

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Civale (5-7) was tagged with the loss Friday against the White Sox after allowing four runs on six hits and a walk across 2.1 innings. He struck out four.

Civale worked behind Jacob Lopez, who tossed 1.2 scoreless innings as the opener, but he didn't have his best stuff against one of the hottest lineups in the American League. Civale has dropped his last six starts, posting an inflated 10.17 ERA over 23 innings in that stretch. Civale doesn't look like the pitcher who posted a 2.70 ERA over his first nine starts of the campaign. He's tabbed to make his next start on the road against the Diamondbacks on Monday, July 20.

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