Toro went 3-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Toro authored one of two multi-hit efforts for the Athletics on the night, accomplishing the feat for the fifth time in the last six games overall. Toro has also reached safely in nine of the last 10 contests overall, a stretch during which he boasts a stellar .455 average, 1.197 OPS and impressively modest 13.9 percent strikeout rate.