Toro (hamstring) had his rehab assignment shifted to Triple-A Las Vegas and will play at least two games with the Aviators before being reevaluated, the Associated Press reports.
Toro played three games for the ACL Athletics during the All-Star break and went 3-for-8 with a grand slam and two walks over that span. Now that the rest of the minor-league affiliates are back in action, the team wants to see how Toro does against a higher caliber of competition this weekend before evaluating him for possible activation from an IL stint that dates back to June 21.
