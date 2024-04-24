Toro has been entered into the starting lineup for Wednesday's outing against the Yankees.

Toro was originally left out of the starting nine for Wednesday's matchup, but will take the field at second base after Zack Gelof (undisclosed) was scratched from the lineup. The switch-batting infielder currently has a .232/.293/.377 slash line with two home runs, and will start his first game of the season at second base as Oakland takes on a tough Yankees team.