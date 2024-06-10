Toro went 1-for-5 with a two-run single in an extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Toro erased a 2-1 deficit in the seventh inning with a bloop single that plated Tyler Soderstrom and Aledmys Diaz. Toro has hit safely in four straight games, although he's also uncharacteristically struck out seven times over that span. Nevertheless, Toro appears to have a firm hold of a leadoff spot and is carrying a solid .269 average and .708 OPS across 261 plate appearances.