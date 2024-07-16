Toro (hamstring) started at third base and played seven innings in the ACL Athletics' loss to the ACL Rangers on Monday, going 1-for-3.

It was a successful start to Toro's rehab assignment given he was able to play almost a full game on defense. The veteran is due to log several games in the minors before activation is considered, so a return immediately at the start of the second half of the season Friday may not be realistic.