Toro (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in the ACL Athletics' win over the ACL Angels on Wednesday.

The recovering veteran also logged a full workload at second base in the seven-inning contest, certainly an encouraging development in his second rehab game. The bases-loaded blast was a bonus against a much lower caliber of competition than Toro normally faces, and it's likely he's bumped up to a higher affiliate as soon as post-All-Star-break play resumes Friday.