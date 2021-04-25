Kolarek, who allowed six runs over his first three appearances, has now generated four consecutive scoreless outings after firing 1.1 perfect innings in a win over the Orioles on Saturday.

The veteran left-hander's Athletics tenure got off to a nightmarish start, but Kolarek's three scoreless frames over his subsequent four trips to the mound have lowered his ERA from 22.50 to 9.00. Kolarek's current form much more closely resembles his impressive career body of work, one that consisted of an 11-3 mark, 3.32 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, four saves and 32 holds over 143 appearances coming into 2021.