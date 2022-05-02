Kolarek, who fired two perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout in a loss to the Guardians on Sunday, has now posted scoreless efforts in four of his six relief appearances.

The veteran southpaw has had one notable hiccup, that coming April 22 against the Rangers when he surrendered three earned runs on three hits and two walks over an inning. Otherwise, Kolarek has yielded just one other run across 7.2 innings, that coming in his first outing of the season April 12. Kolarek figures to continue serving in mostly a low-leverage role for the time being.