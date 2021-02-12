Kolarek was traded along with Cody Thomas from the Dodgers to the Athletics on Friday in a deal that sent Sheldon Neuse and Gus Varland the other way, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Kolarek was a late bloomer, but he's been a useful left-handed reliever in his four-year major-league career, posting a 3.32 ERA in 116.2 innings despite striking out just 16.8 percent of opposing batters. He recorded a stellar 0.95 ERA in 19.0 innings last season, though a .185 BABIP and a 95.6 percent strand rate suggest he got quite lucky. He'll be one of the top southpaws in Oakland's 'pen this season and could even find his way into a few saves should the team adopt a committee approach, though Jake Diekman is probably the top option when lefties are due up in the ninth inning for the opposition.