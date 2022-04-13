Oller gave up five runs on five hits and three walks over 1.1 innings during Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Rays. He had three strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Oller surrendered a solo homer in the opening frame and then allowed four more runs while recording only one out during the second inning. It was a rough debut for the 27-year-old, who won a spot in Oakland's starting rotation after Sean Manaea was traded to San Diego. Oller won't be on the fantasy radar until he finds some level of success in the majors, and he lines up for a tough matchup with the Blue Jays on Sunday.