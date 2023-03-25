Oller was supposed to pitch Saturday against the Brewers but was held out due to vertigo, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The timing of the issue means that Oller is potentially at risk for a trip to the injured list if it persists, but if he gets back on the mound in the next few days, he should be fine. He's recorded a 3.68 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 14.2 innings this spring.