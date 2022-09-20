Oller (ribs) began his throwing progression Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Oller has been held out of action since being placed on the injured list Sept. 6, but has officially begun the journey back. If all goes well, there is still a chance that Oller returns to Oakland's rotation before the end of the season.
