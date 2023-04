Oller will be the starting pitcher Thursday against the Orioles, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Oller will get the ball for his first start of the 2023 season. The right-hander was a member of the Oakland rotation for 14 starts in 2023 and struggled to a 6.30 ERA and 1.63 WHIP over 74.1 innings of work. Oller likely won't be able to work deep into the contest, and his lack of success at the highest level makes him a poor option for this or any other start he'll make.