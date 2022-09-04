Oller (2-7) took the loss Saturday versus the Orioles, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings.

Oller allowed all six runs via four of the Orioles' five home runs in the contest. Ryan Mountcastle had a pair of two-run blasts while Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander added solo shots. Oller had gone five outings since he last allowed multiple homers. The dismal start raised his ERA to 6.01 with a 1.57 WHIP and 44:37 K:BB through 73.1 innings across 18 appearances (13 starts). Oakland appears set to roll with a six-man rotation, with Oller expected to draw a home start versus the White Sox next weekend.