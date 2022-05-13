Oller appears set to start one half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics have yet to officially announce their plans for the twin bill, but Oller was spotted with the team Friday and Oakland has a gap in the rotation, so it looks as though he's about to be called up. Oller, who was acquired from the Mets in the Chris Bassitt trade in March, opened the season in the rotation but was demoted after giving up 13 runs (12 earned) in 9.2 innings across his first three starts.