Oller gave up four earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings to take the loss in a 4-1 defeat against the White Sox on Sunday.

Oller managed six strikeouts against the White Sox but he received little run support and is stuck at one win on the season despite making seven starts. The silver lining for Oller is that the outing was his best start of the year and his ERA has now dropped slightly to 7.68. The 27-year-old right hander will look to build some momentum in his next start which tentatively lines up for Sunday versus the Giants.