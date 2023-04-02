Oller (illness) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings of relief in a loss to the Angels on Saturday. He also uncorked a wild pitch and recorded a strikeout.

Oller had been in contention with JP Sears for the final spot in the rotation to open the season, and based on the former's deployment out of the bullpen Saturday, it seems evident he lost out on the competition. Nevertheless, Oller essentially put in a starting pitcher's workload thanks to Shintaro Fujinami's nightmarish MLB debut that saw him get chased after just 2.1 innings. Oller gave up his fair share of runs as well, but he was able to gobble up some key innings and preserve the arms of several bullpen mates. He'll likely remain ticketed for multi-inning, low-leverage relief assignments for the time being.