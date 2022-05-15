Oller (0-3) took the loss during Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing eight runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

Oller escaped the first inning unscathed, but it was all downhill from there. He surrendered five runs in the second, capped by a Taylor Ward grand slam, and three more in the fifth, and likely would have been removed sooner had he not been the 27th man. Oller will likely return to the minors, though he could have a role later in the season as Oakland looks to the future.