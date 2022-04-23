Oller (0-2) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on five hits and two walks over five innings as the A's were downed 8-1 by the Rangers. He struck out two.

Homers by Nathaniel Lowe and Andy Ibanez in the second inning kicked off a five-run eruption by Texas, and the Oakland offense never came close to climbing out of the hole. Oller tossed only 47 of 88 pitches for strikes before exiting, and his hold on a rotation spot seems very tenuous given his 11.17 ERA, 2.38 WHIP and 8:8 K:BB through his first 9.2 big-league innings.