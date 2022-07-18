Oller allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 4.1 innings Sunday in a 4-3 win in Houston. He did not factor into the decision.

Oller struggled in the first and fifth innings, giving up homers in each frame. In between those innings, he allowed two hits and fanned three batters. It was the first big-league start for the 27-year-old since giving up eight runs on May 14. He was recalled from Triple-A before the outing after pitching well as a starter in the minors with a 3.69 ERA over seven starts. In the majors, however, he now has a 10.89 ERA in 19 innings across five starts.