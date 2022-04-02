Oller, who allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk while recording five strikeouts across three innings in a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Friday, was informed following his start that he'd made the Opening Day roster, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay gave Oller the good news right in the dugout as the 27-year-old wrapped up his third outing of spring. Gallegos separately reported that Oller's fastball got as high as 96 mph in Friday's start and consistently sat in the 93 mph-94 mph range, and that the well-traveled rookie will be in the mix for either a possible rotation spot or multi-inning relief role to start the campaign.