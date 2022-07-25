Oller is scheduled to start Monday's home game against the Astros.
Oakland inserted Oller into the rotation for its final game before the All-Star break July 17 in Houston, with the rookie allowing three earned runs across 4.1 innings in a no-decision. The right-hander enters Monday's contest with an 8.56 ERA and 1.98 WHIP across 27.1 innings on the season, so he may need a respectable showing in his rematch with the Astros to ensure he picks up additional turns in the rotation. Oakland has fellow pitching prospects Adrian Martinez, Jared Koenig and Zach Logue waiting in the wings at Triple-A Las Vegas as potential replacements in the rotation if Oller can't get the job done.
