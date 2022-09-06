Oller was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right rib costochondritis, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Oller has given up nine earned runs over his last three starts, and now things get worse for him as he finds himself on the injured list. He is eligible to return starting Sept. 21.
