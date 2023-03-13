Oller hasn't recorded a decision but has generated a 1.86 ERA and 10:4 K:BB across 9.2 innings in three Cactus League appearances (two starts).

Oller has pitched to some contact -- he's allowed eight hits, including a solo home run -- but his most recent appearance saw him shut out the Dodgers on two hits over four innings while racking up seven strikeouts. The right-hander was frequently hit hard as a 27-year-old rookie last season, posting a 2-8 record, 6.30 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 74.1 innings over 19 appearances (14 starts). However, with the starting rotation seemingly set, Oller appears ticketed for a long-relief role if he does open the season with the big-league club.