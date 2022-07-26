Oller (1-3) earned the victory over Houston on Monday, pitching five-plus innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Oller gave up a run in the first inning on a solo homer by Jeremy Pena, but he settled down and held Houston scoreless in the following three frames. The Astros added another run against him in the fifth and put the first two runners on base against him in the sixth, at which point Oller was pulled. Though those two runners eventually came around to score, the right-hander got enough support from his offense to end up with the first win of his major-league career. Oller's ERA still sits at an unappealing 8.07 on the campaign, and it's unclear if his so-so start Monday will enable him to keep his tenuous spot in the rotation.