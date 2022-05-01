The Athletics optioned Oller to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Oller hadn't pitched since April 22 and wasn't lined up to start Sunday's series finale with the Guardians, so his demotion comes as little surprise. The Athletics activated James Kaprielian (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, and he'll enter the rotation and start Sunday against Cleveland in his season debut. The Athletics have a pair of doubleheader games coming up in the second week of May, so Oller could be in line for a brief stint in the minors before rejoining the big club to make a spot start. He won't make for an especially reliable fantasy option, however, after submitting an 11.17 ERA and 2.38 WHIP across 9.2 innings over his first three MLB starts.
