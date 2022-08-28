Oller registered a no-decision during Saturday's 3-2 win against the Yankees, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts across eight scoreless innings.

Oller submitted the best start of his short career by far in allowing only three baserunners and facing the minimum 24 batters thanks to a double play, pickoff and caught stealing. The 27-year-old fired 65 of 88 pitches for strikes with 10 of the swinging variety and got ahead often with first-pitch strikes to 19 of 24 batters. The excellent start lowers Oller's ERA and WHIP to 5.66 and 1.52 respectively, and he's scheduled to take the mound again next weekend in Baltimore.