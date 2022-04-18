Oller (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over 3.1 innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Blue Jays.

Oller allowed one run in each of the first three innings; he allowed an RBI sacrifice fly to Lourdes Gurriel in the first followed by RBI singles from Santiago Espinal and Matt Chapman. The 27-year-old owns a brutal 13.50 ERA through 4.2 innings in two appearances this season. Oller is currently expected to face the Rangers at home next week.