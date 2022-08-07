Oller (1-5) gave up four earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five plus innings to take the loss in a 7-3 defeat against the Giants on Saturday.

Oller came into the game on the heels of a six strikeout performance, but he took a step backwards by giving up four runs and only striking out one batter. The rookie right-hander got himself into trouble early by issuing three free passes in the first inning, including one which walked in a run. He later gave up a two-run blast in the sixth inning before being pulled without recording an out in the frame. Oller's xSLG and xERA/xwOBA are in the lowest percentile of all pitchers according to Baseball Savant and he wears an ERA of 7.63 in 13 appearances this season. The Athletics are expected to trot him out again for their upcoming road series at Houston.