Oller (1-5) gave up four earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five-plus innings to take the loss in a 7-3 defeat against the Giants on Saturday.

Oller came into the game on the heels of a six-strikeout performance, but he took a step backward by giving up four runs and striking out only one batter. The rookie right-hander got himself into trouble early by issuing three free passes in the first inning, including one that resulted in a run. He later gave up a two-run blast in the sixth inning before being pulled without recording an out in the frame. Oller's xSLG and xERA/xwOBA are in the lowest percentile of all pitchers according to Baseball Savant, and he wears an ERA of 7.63 in 13 appearances this season.