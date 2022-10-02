Oller (2-8) took the loss while serving as the opener versus the Mariners on Saturday, allowing three earned runs on three hits, two walks and a wild pitch over one inning. He struck out two.

Oller had just come off the injured list Friday, and his first game action since Sept. 3 certainly didn't serve as a soft landing. The right-hander slogged through a 36-pitch opening frame during which he allowed Carlos Santana and Sam Haggerty RBI singles that drove home three total runs. Oller's rocky outing was a shorter version of his last start before going on the IL, when he'd yielded six runs on eight hits, including four home runs, to the Orioles. It remains to be seen if Oller will get a chance to make at least one more appearance during the final days of the regular season and head into the offseason with some momentum.