Oller (2-6) took the loss against Miami on Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two batters over six innings.

Oller was in trouble for much of his outing -- he allowed at least one baserunner in each of his first five innings before finally retiring the side in order in the sixth -- but he did relatively well in holding the Marlins to three runs. However, Edward Cabrera tossed a gem for Miami, and Oller was therefore stuck with the loss. The Oakland right-hander continued a recent trend of issuing too many free passes, as his five walks were a season high and marked the third time in his past four outings he has walked at least three batters. Oller does have consecutive quality starts for the first time this season, but he'll need to show better control to win games consistently.