Oller (illness) has been informed he's made the Opening Day roster, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Oller will be a part of the A's to begin the season, but the role that he'll have is undefined at this point. Oakland is also planning to carry JP Sears, but Athletics manager Mark Kotsay says the team won't name a fifth starter at this point. It's possible that Oller will be a rotation option, but the right-hander also could be working out of the bullpen in 2023. He's expected to be ready for the start of the season after being scratched Saturday because of symptoms of vertigo.