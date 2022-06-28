Oller recorded his first hold in a loss to the Yankees on Monday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three walks over 1.1 innings.

After working around a pair of walks to get out of the bottom of the sixth unblemished, Oller put on another couple of hitters before exiting with one out in the seventh. The right-hander was eventually charged with two runs when those runners came around to score on A.J. Puk's watch, meaning he's now allowed at least one earned run in seven of the eight appearances he's made.