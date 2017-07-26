Athletics' Adam Rosales: Filling valuable utility role in second A's go-around
Rosales is slashing .231/.268/.342 with four home runs and 27 RBI in 216 plate appearances across 68 games.
The veteran utility man hasn't seen much action in July, with the scant four games he's played in during the month directly correlated to the return of Marcus Semien from a wrist injury. However, Rosales has frequently provided some timely hitting when he's gotten the opportunity, as evidenced by a his .306 average with men on base. The 34-year-old figures to continue seeing occasional action whenever Semien needs a day off, and could also see time at second base if fellow vet Jed Lowrie is dealt to a contender in the coming days.
