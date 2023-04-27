Martinez's (elbow) MRI results revealed inflammation in his right forearm Wednesday but no structural damage, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

A's manager Mark Kotsay said Martinez will still be shut down from throwing for five days, but an extended sign on the injured list appears unlikely. The 25-year-old righty holds a 6.75 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 17.1 frames across six appearances this season.