The Athletics recalled Martinez from Triple-A Las Vegas in advance of his scheduled start Sunday against the Giants in Oakland.

Oakland sent first baseman/designated hitter Dermis Garcia to Triple-A to clear a spot on the active roster for Martinez, who will temporarily settle in as the Athletics' No. 5 starter in the wake of Frankie Montas being dealt to the Yankees ahead of the trade deadline. Considering Martinez turned in a 6.52 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over four starts with the Athletics earlier this season and because his numbers at Triple-A over a larger sample aren't much better (5.54 ERA, 1.45 WHIP in 16 starts), he'll likely need a respectable showing against San Francisco to ensure he sticks in the big-league rotation beyond Sunday. The Athletics have three other starting pitchers (Zach Logue, Jared Koenig and JP Sears) on the 40-man roster waiting in the wings at Triple-A to replace Martinez if he can't get the job done.