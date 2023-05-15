The Athletics reinstated Martinez (elbow) off the 15-day injured list Monday.
Martinez ended up missing three weeks with a right elbow strain. The right-hander has struggled to a 6.75 ERA over 17.1 innings while working out of the bullpen, and he'll likely be a middle-innings option for Oakland while he's with the roster. Zach Neal was sent back to Triple-A in a corresponding transaction.
