Martinez (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Martinez has been on the injured list since April 24 with a right elbow strain. The right-hander may need a rehab assignment before returning to the Oakland bullpen, but he should be back with the Athletics in a mop-up role later this month if he endures no further setbacks in his recovery from the injury.
