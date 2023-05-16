Martinez, activated from the injured list earlier in the day, fired two scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts.

The right-hander needed just 22 pitches to record his six outs, a highly efficient outing that stood in stark contrast to both his prior body of work at the big-league level and during his recent rehab assignment. Martinez had allowed nine earned runs over the last two appearances before going on the injured list, and he'd subsequently given up four runs on seven hits over 2.1 innings in his pair of minor-league turns.