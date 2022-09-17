Martinez (4-5) gave up four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings to take the loss in a 5-0 defeat against the Astros on Friday.

Martinez was crushed by four solo home runs on 97 pitches to take his fifth loss in nine starts this season. Three of the home runs came off the bat of Yordan Alvarez who perfectly read the ball coming out of Martinez's hand in each of his three times through the order. Martinez's ERA rises to a bloated 5.77 with the performance and he now has a -0.4 WAR on the season according to Baseball-Reference. The rookie right-hander is tentatively expected to make his next start against the Mariners.