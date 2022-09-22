Martinez allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven in five innings of a 9-5 loss Thursday against Seattle. He did not factor into the decision.

Six of the first seven batters Martinez faced Thursday reached safely, leading to three runs. He then retired 13 of the next 14 batters he faced with the lone hit being a solo homer by Jarred Kelenic in the fourth. After a leadoff triple in the sixth, he was removed. The 25-year-old has been shelled in each of his last three starts, allowing 16 runs and six homers in 13.2 innings and watching his season ERA rise from 4.37 to 6.10. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week in Los Angeles against the Angels.