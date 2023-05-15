Martinez (elbow) was charged with the loss in Triple-A Las Vegas' defeat at the hands of Albuquerque on Friday, allowing three earned runs on four hits across 1.2 innings. He struck out two and hit a batter.

Martinez pitched to plenty of contact for the second time in as many rehab appearances, although Friday's performance was by far the poorer of the two. Given the right-hander's struggles thus far in the minors, it's possible he's afforded a few more rehab appearances to straighten matters out before activation is considered.